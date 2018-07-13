Work on the San Pedro Creek Culture Park in downtown San Antonio has been an ongoing affair. The park opened in May, but has had issues with waterborne bacteria, and construction in the area continues.

PREVIOUSLY: Race is on to open San Pedro Creek Culture Park... again

With this round of construction, all lanes of Commerce Street and the sidewalks from Flores Street to Laredo Street will be closed for three months.

In addition, Calder Alley between Dolorosa and West Commerce Street is closed permanently until construction is complete, a spokesperson said.

The Sundt-Davila Joint Venture team will continue hauling off spoils from drilling shafts between Houston and Commerce Streets. The team will also continue drilling piers for the Alameda Theatre in the area.

Demolition work on the Calder Street bridges between Commerce and Dolorosa Streets will begin soon. Meanwhile, in Calder Alley, Raba Kistner will be conducting data recovery excavations to document any archeological deposits uncovered.

For information on how this work affects VIA bus stops and routes, call the VIA Route Information Hotline at 210-362-2020.

For additional information about the Culture Park, please visit spcculturepark.com. This phase of the project is expected to be complete in 2020.

