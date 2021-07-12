Police searching for man accused of aggravated assault at San Marcos hotel

Investigators said suspect Trine Pastrano has likely fled San Marcos.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of aggravated assault after an incident at a hotel on Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a domestic violence incident at the Classic Inn at 921 N. Interstate 35 around 3:30 p.m. It began as a verbal argument and escalated into a physical altercation, police said.

A victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and has since been released.

Investigators said suspect Trine Pastrano, 49, fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. He was last seen wearing an orange polo, blue work pants and black shoes. Police say he has likely left San Marcos.

Pastrano faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.