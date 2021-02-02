San Marcos teenage shooting suspect turns himself in, police say

Octavius Garner is accused of shooting two 18-year-old men after an argument at the Whispering Oaks Community.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A 17-year-old accused of shooting two 18-year-old males after an argument in late January at the Whispering Oaks Community has surrendered to San Marcos police.

San Marcos police said the suspect, Octavius Garner, was believed to have fled to the Houston or Austin area after the shooting.

The SMPD said the shooting happened at the Whispering Oaks community, formerly known as Siesta Mobile Home Park, located at 503 Uhland Road. Officers arrived at the scene and found two people with gunshot wounds: an 18-year-old man found inside a car and another 18-year-old found down the street with a graze wound.

Police said Garner got into an argument with the victims and then pulled out a handgun and began shooting. He was last seen running away from the Whispering Oaks community wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, according to SMPD.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, police said Garner flagged down an SMPD officer and turned himself in on active warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As of Feb. 22, Garner remained in the Hays County Jail on a $500,000 bond.