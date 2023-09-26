San Marcos teenagers win 'World Championships' in saddle seat horse riding

14-year-old Demi Bolton and 12-year-old Olivia Drengberg both trained by Liz Bolton Stables.

DEL MAR, Calif. — When you win a world championship, it's okay to get up on your high horse and take a victory lap.

In this Zevely Zone, I went to Del Mar to meet two teenage horse-riding champions. This is the improbable story about two California kids going into the heartland of horse country, Louisville, Kentucky, and becoming world champs.

"One more time California here we come," bellowed the announcer at the event. In August 14-year-old Demi Bolton competed in the World Championships of saddle seat and won.

The announcer said this as Demi made her victory lap, "Carrying off the top prize how about a nice salute to Undulata's Emmiline from San Marcos, California, Demi Bolton up for the ride."

Demi is a 9th grader from San Marcos. She rode home with two world titles. "I was so happy," said Demi. Her mother is her trainer and owner of Liz Bolton Stables. "Oh, it was unbelievable I mean to win the first world championship for our stable it was really amazing for us," said Liz.

She has been a trainer for 32 years and never had a world champ, but miraculously on the same day lightning struck twice. T

he announcer had this to say to the crowd, "Here is a happy young lady now carrying off the top blue ribbons we celebrate the win. A winning entry, She's My Contender." 12-year-old Olivia Drengberg also from San Marcos won a world championship that day too.

"It was so amazing," said Olivia who had been riding for only three years. Her mother Steffany couldn't believe her victory. "Jumped up out of my seat and just screamed," said Steffany.

"Yeah, the girls have worked really hard, it's a great sport," said Liz. Her daughter, Demi, has been riding since she was five and really can't explain two world titles other than to say she was in the zone.

"I was like this time I have to be really focused," said Demi. When asked if she is getting used to the title World Champion? "It's growing on me a little bit," said Demi.

As for Olivia, I asked her if she is getting recognized on the streets. "No, but I've gotten a lot of high fives today," she said. From California to Kentucky and back, let's hear for the young ladies who high stepped their way to happiness.