'It's kind of scary just knowing that it's so close to us' | Residents at student apartment complex shaken after break-ins

San Marcos police are investigating a pair of burglaries that happened at the Village at Telluride apartment complex on Sept. 17.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) is investigating two burglaries at The Village at Telluride Apartment Complex in San Marcos that took place in the early morning hours of Sept. 17.

Investigators say that a person or persons had gained access into two apartments that were unlocked.

One of the victims reported items stolen, according to San Marcos police.

Nearly a week later, as news of the burglaries spread across the complex, residents - most of whom are Texas State students - began feeling on edge.

"It's kind of scary knowing that it's so close to us," said Jaylin Foster.

Foster mentioned that since the incident has prompted the complex to increase security by making sure the front gate is closed at all times. She and her roommates are also taking their own steps to stay safe.

"We started checking our doors a lot more and figured out how our alarm system works, and then just extra security inside. We have a ring camera," said Foster.

Other students like David Bissou who live at the complex said they are also doing their part to stay protected, but are glad nobody was hurt.

"I'm kind of glad there's no injuries or anything like that that I know of, but it's still kind of like weird that this is happening," said Bissou. "There's a lot of mentally deranged people out there."

SMPD encourages everyone to keep their doors and windows locked.

Investigators also ask if anyone has any video or photos that can help lead them to the person responsible to send it to SMPDcrimetips@sanmarcostx.gov.

