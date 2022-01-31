San Marcos City Council to consider regulating the sale of dogs, cats from pet stores

The ordinance is reportedly based on a House bill that failed to pass in the 87th Texas Legislature.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The San Marcos City Council on Tuesday will consider whether to regulate the sale of dogs and cats from commercial pet stores.

According to a report from Community Impact, City documents show that the ordinance is based on House Bill 1818, which failed to pass during the 87th Texas Legislature.

Community Impact reports that the regulation would require publicly visible documentation of where every animal is sourced from, be it a shelter, private breeding facility or another source. Pet stores would be required to maintain that record for one year following the date that the store takes possession of the dog or cat, and a record would have to be displayed next to the cage or enclosure each dog or cat is kept in, detailing the name and contact information of where it came from.

If the regulation becomes law, it would only apply to commercial pet stores and not individual breeders that breed dogs or cats in their homes.

Community Impact reports that the move to consider this ordinance comes after the council voted unanimously on Jan. 18 to form an animal services committee. San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson and council members Shane Scott and Alyssa Garza will serve on the new committee.