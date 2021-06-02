Fallen San Marcos police officer Justin Putnam to receive public funeral Thursday

Officer Justin Putnam was killed on April 18, 2020, in an ambush while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police officer Justin Putnam, who was killed in the line of duty in April 2020, will receive full honors during a public funeral on Thursday.

Officer Justin Putnam was killed and two other officers were injured when they responded to a domestic disturbance call on April 18, 2020. Putnam died on the scene while Officers Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller both recovered from life-threatening injuries. They've since returned to duty.

At the request of his family, a funeral for Putnam was postponed due to COVID-19.

According to the City of San Marcos, a procession including Hays County first responders started from Thomason Funeral Home, located at 2001 Ranch Road 12 in San Marcos, to Shoreline Church in Austin starting at 7:30 a.m.

The route is as follows:

Left onto Old Ranch Road 12

Left onto Wonderworld Drive extension, then onto Interstate 35

Continue on I-35 north, then take exit 215 and turn left onto FM 1626/Kyle Parkway

Continue on FM 1626/Kyle Parkway to the Highway 45 Toll

Continue on Highway 45 Toll, exiting to MoPac Expressway

Continue on northbound MoPac, then take exit and turn right onto Shoreline Drive

Continue on Shoreline Drive through Burnet Road/FM 1325, turning right to driveway

The service for Putnam will be held at 10 a.m. at Shoreline Church, located at 15201 Burnet Road.

Members of the public can pay their respects along the route of the procession.

The City said the service will include special remembrances, video tributes and the presentation of a posthumous award by Chief Stan Standridge. Full law enforcement honors will follow on the lawn outside the church immediately after the service, while an interment ceremony will be held privately.

Flowers may be sent directly to Shoreline Church, and charitable contributions may be made in Officer Putnam’s name to Shoreline Church and/or the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center Transitional Housing Project.