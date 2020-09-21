San Marcos parks reopen for first weekend since June due to COVID-19

San Marcos parks reopened Sept. 16 after several months of being closed.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The City of San Marcos reopened the majority of its parks after weeks of declining COVID-19 cases.

As summer slips away, people got their first chance to slip into the water at Rio Vista Park in San Marcos.

"It's going good ... I actually came out here Thursday, which was the second day they were open and it was completely dead," said Carolina Calderon. "So, it's a little bit busier today."

Calderon had been waiting all summer for the parks in San Marcos to reopen. City leaders closed every park in June because of COVID-19. But on Sept. 16, the City reopened most of the parks, citing multiple weeks of declining cases.

“Over the past few weeks, our area has experienced a steady decline in active cases and a sustained low number of new cases with fewer hospitalizations, which are the indicators we tracked and based our opening decisions upon throughout this pandemic,” said City Manager Bert Lumbreras. “As we welcome the public back to enjoy our facilities, parks, and beautiful river, we ask that the community remains diligent in following CDC guidelines, local and state-mandated regulations, and works together to continue to stop the spread of COVID.”

"I don't want to say things are going back to normal. I just think we're dealing with it day-by-day," said Magaly Guevara.

Guevara and Javier Guzman brought their two dogs and stopped by on their drive back to Dallas. They feel most people are following the rules, keeping them safe.

"As long as you keep your distance and you know you're just with who you're coming with, I think you'll be fine," Guevara added.

The City is asking people to follow any other CDC guidelines to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. That way, they can allow people to get back into the water and enjoy the last bit of summer there is left to enjoy.