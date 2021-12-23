San Marcos aviation company helps fly refugees out of Afghanistan

A group of 47, including more than a dozen children, was brought to the U.S. on Saturday.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Months after many stopped attempting to help refugees escape Afghanistan after a Taliban takeover, one local company helped fly 47 more people to the U.S.

A group of military and special operations veterans known as Project DYNAMO has been working behind the scenes to help rescue those still stranded in the country. On Saturday, the project partnered with Berry Aviation Inc. of San Marcos to bring the group back to the states, including U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs) and over a dozen children.

“It is fundamentally important to me and all of the folks involved with Project DYNAMO that we follow through on America’s commitment to never leave a person behind, which is why we are doing what we’re doing,” said Bryan Stern, co-founder of Project DYNAMO. “After a few very tough months, I’m proud to say we again kept our promise to help those stranded bringing our countrymen from Kabul to [the contiguous U.S.].”

To date, the project has helped more than 2,000 Americans and LPRs stranded in Afghanistan in a legal process of evacuation. Its work is privately funded through donations from fellow veterans, service members, their families and others across the world.

“These 47 Americans and LPRs have been trying to return home since August and are now home for the holidays,” said Stern. “We’re incredibly grateful for the support of partners like Berry Aviation to bring home these American citizens and lawful permanent residents who belong home in America.”

Charter airline Berry Aviation provided aviation-related costs for the evacuation.

“We truly are committed to ‘no American left behind’, and we’re proud of our work today to bring these Americans to safety,” said Stan Finch, president of Berry Aviation Inc. “These are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, and we’ll continue to support Project DYNAMO until every Citizen, LPR and ally who supported the U.S. is safe.”