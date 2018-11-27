SAN ANTONIO — Alamo Heights' world-renowned Barney Smith Toilet Seat Art Museum has been sold to the popular Texas outdoor bar, Truck Yard.

Smith, 97, had been on the search for the highest bidder on his life's work for a while now. He swore to only sell the decorated commode covers to a buyer who would take the entire collection of over 1,400 toilet seats and not just a select few.

Truck Yard currently has locations in Houston and Dallas, with plans for a third location north of Dallas.

"I'm happy that they're going to build a new building and keep my legacy going. I've been working on this thing for about 65-75 years, day and night. And now I'm boxing it up in banana boxes," Smith told KENS 5.

Smith confirmed the toilet seat collection would be moving to a new home at Truck Yard's third location to come north of Dallas in The Colony by late February.

Barney said his daughter plans to take him to the bar's grand opening next year.

The toilet seats are the only thing leaving Smith's Alamo Heights home. Smith plans to live out his last days there.

"I'm going to die in this house. This is where my wife died 5 years ago," Smith said.

Go see the museum one last time before it's gone at 239 Abiso Ave San Antonio, Texas. Be sure to call ahead and let him know you're coming at (210) 824-7791.

