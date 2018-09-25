SAN ANTONIO — Get your maroon and gray out to cheer on San Antonio's newest professional football team.

The Commanders will represent the Alamo City in the Alliance of American Football.

AAF released the name and logo on its Twitter page on Tuesday morning. A mission pictured inside of a shield with a sword swiping across goes above the team name: San Antonio Commanders.

The Commanders signed its first three players in early August.

In June, AAF announced Mike Riley as head coach and Daryl Johnson as general manager.

The league will play a 10-game schedule beginning in February and ending with a championship game in April.

