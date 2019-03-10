SAN ANTONIO —

Two weeks before the premiere of the Michael B. Jordan produced Netflix show, Raising Dion, Marvin Hurst traveled to the east side to meet San Antonio’s newest celebrity.

As the KENS crew walked into the Haney family home, 9-year-old Sammi Haney joyfully greeted everyone from a mat.

Born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta or Brittle Bone Disease, Sammi’s primary method of transportation is by way of a customized wheelchair that matches her unique style.

It was that same wheelchair that opened the door to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

While Sammi’s mom was scrolling through Facebook one day, she saw a casting call for a young actor in a wheelchair.

And despite not having any formal training she took a chance and sent in Sammi’s audition tape.

Just minutes into talking with the young actor, it wasn’t hard to see why Sammi’s larger-than-life personality landed her the role of Esperanza, best friend to Ja’Siah Young’s Dion.

Between sharing her experiences on set and showing off her dance moves, the self-described sassy 9-year-old spoke on the importance of her role.

To hear about Sammi’s journey to Esperanza and what it was like filming on the lot next to Stranger Things, tune in for Kids Who Make S.A. Great on October 8 from 5-7 a.m. on KENS 5.

Raising Dion premieres on Netflix October 4.