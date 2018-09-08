LIVE OAK — The doors to IKEA's 289,000 square foot location could be opening sooner than expected.

At the groundbreaking ceremony in March, officials announced that the furniture superstore was expected to open Summer 2019.

In a press release Thursday, IKEA says the store is now set to open Winter 2019. IKEA spokesperson Latisha Bracy confirmed to KENS 5 that they are "now on schedule to open" as soon as January.

Construction continues at IKEA Live Oak, the company says. The installation of IKEA's iconic blue exterior panels is slated to begin sometime in early August.

The location will be IKEA's fifth store in Texas and the southern-most location in the state. At March's groundbreaking, Live Oak Mayor Mary Dennis emphasized the economic potential of the location at today's press conference that preceded the groundbreaking.

Live Oak City officials say the new store will bring nearly 2.3 million people through Live Oak each year.

