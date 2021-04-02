San Antonio's Hard Rock Cafe to host Super Bowl watch party, despite experts' warnings

Local leaders are cautioning against traditional Super Bowl watch parties. But the Hard Rock Cafe ensures it's hosting a COVID-19-compliant one on Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO — The Hard Rock Cafe in downtown San Antonio plans to host a "Big Game Watch Party" on Super Bowl Sunday, despite fears from health experts that such gatherings could become coronavirus superspreaders.

Ashley Verzijl, sales and marketing manager for the restaurant, said the event would not have a crowd. She said the party follows the state's guidelines and as well as precautionary recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We're not expecting anything jam-packed, but just trying to provide something fun," Verzijl said.

Verzijl said the River Walk business thrives on tourism dollars. That funding evaporated as COVID-19 cut into travel and gatherings, and continues to do so.

The watch party gives the Hard Rock Cafe a chance to increase its bottom line by reaching out to customers who live in San Antonio.

"I know there's not a lot to do right now," she said. "It's nice for us to give them that safe option."

The West Crockett Street location has three levels and can typically accommodate 600 customers, including its riverside patio. Verzijl said the plan is to max out at 100 on Sunday.

She added that temperature checks, mandatory face coverings, sanitizer stations, on-site cleaning teams and extra space for social distance will be utilized.

San Antonio and Bexar County leaders, meanwhile, are not recommending traditional Super Bowl parties. Most of the gatherings involve a home space where people pack together to watch the game, halftime show and commercials.

"The bulk of the infection, the bulk of transmissions are happening inside of peoples' homes," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said earlier this week.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff added that he thinks the Super Bowl may pose a more significant threat for viral spread than any other holiday.

"You're inside, number one, which is not good. And you're sitting close to someone else; that's not good," Wolff said. "You don't have the mask; that's not good. And if the ventilation in your house is poor, then you've got four factors working against you."

Verzijl said the Hard Rock Cafe has more space to provide a safer experience.

"Ten or more people, and you're all sitting on a couch," she said. "Here, you have your own chair and you're very spread out."

Ten-foot projectors to show the game played on KENS 5, game-time food and a $75 endless beer experience are also a part of the Hard Rock's Super Bowl Sunday draw.

The CDC recommends hosting a virtual party or texting friends about the game. Experts also recommend against having guests over. Instead, watch the game with the people who live with you.