SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonian who made history on the last season of American Idol has released her debut single.

Ada Vox, made it to the top 10 on the show's 12th season. Legally known as Adam Sanders, she kept her huge fan base even after being eliminated from the show.

Vox released her debut single 'Because of You' featuring Bimbo Jones at midnight on Friday.

It's available on iTunes and Spotify.

Watch her American Idol audition below.

