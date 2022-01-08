San Antonio Zoo welcoming teachers to visit free during Teacher Appreciation Month

Teachers can bring up to 4 guests with them & they will get 50% off the price of admission.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating teachers all month long with free admission!

Texas teachers and their families are welcome to visit the zoo during Teacher Appreciation Month, sponsored by H-E-B!

Texas teachers will get in free and up to four guests will enjoy 50% off the price of admission. Teachers must be active instructors at any school district in Texas, and employed by an accredited K-12 public, private, or parochial institution in Texas.

"Teachers play a vital role in our community by educating and inspiring our young leaders of tomorrow,” said Tim Morrow, President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. "San Antonio Zoo's vision of securing a future for wildlife would not be possible without the support of our teachers, classrooms, and future conservationists. Teachers inspire a love for learning, and we look forward to partnering with H-E-B to celebrate them all month long."

To get in free, teachers need to show a valid driver's license and one of the following items at the ticket window: a district ID badge or a copy of their teacher's certificate.

The San Antonio Zoo is a world-class nature-based learning environment and welcomes all passion for education, especially those who are educating the future conservationists of the world!

Boogie on down to San Antonio Zoo on August 6 for Jungle Boogie Nights: Boy Band Night! It's time to say Bye Bye Bye as summer wraps up with live music, extended hours, FREE giveaways, interactive performers, and more for an evening Larger Than Life! Jungle Boogie Nights is included with Standard Admission and FREE for Members.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.