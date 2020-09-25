San Antonio Zoo welcomes pair of hyenas

The newly arrived hyenas will begin exploring their new habitat at The Grottos in the coming weeks.

SAN ANTONIO — A pair of hyenas will now call the San Antonio Zoo home.

While the zoo hasn't cared for hyenas since 2014, the zoo worked closely with the officials who relocated the hyenas to ensure the animals had a safe home.

The hyenas are believed to be 7 and 4 years old; the sexes are currently unknown as hyenas do not have external anatomy to help differentiate between male and female.

Tim Morrow, President & CEO of the San Antonio Zoo said, "We are currently acclimating the hyenas to each other and their new habitat, and we look forward to once again educating our visitors about this species, a species that is largely misunderstood."