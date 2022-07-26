San Antonio Zoo shows off their brand-new train

The zoo is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — All aboard! The San Antonio Zoo is showing off their brand-new train Tuesday morning!

The zoo will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Train Depot at 10 a.m.

This is the second new locomotive the zoo has introduced into the fleet within the last year, bringing its unique design onto the 2-mile track.

"The new diesel train was funded 100% by donations, with the lead naming gift of $300,000 from Union Pacific. In addition, each zoo train runs on fuel generously donated by Valero Energy Corporation and features more leg room, more seating space, improved sound systems, and ADA accessibility," according to the zoo.

The President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow, will be joined by District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran and Raquel Espinoza, the Senior Director of Public Affairs for Union Pacific for the ceremony.

This will be the first time you can get a look at the new train and climb onboard for a ride around the park.

The animal ambassador team and San Antonio Zoo mascot Cowboy will also be there if you'd like to take some pictures with your family.

