San Antonio Zoo receives national award for Psychedelic Rock Gecko breeding

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo announced Tuesday that it received a national Excellence in Breeding award from the Zoological Association of America (ZAA) for being the only U.S. zoo to successfully breed the endangered Psychedelic Rock Gecko.

This year the zoo welcomed 11 baby geckos, the most successful breeding year in its 108-year history, and is looking forward to sharing its program and successes with other facilities to help the species thrive.

“We are proud of the Ectotherms Team at San Antonio Zoo for these successful hatchings,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “It is because of their experience, knowledge, and dedication that the Psychedelic Rock Gecko is getting a fighting chance again. To the team, this is more than an award but a path to securing a future for this beautiful species. Stop by and visit them in the Reptile House!”

Psychedelic Rock Geckos are an endangered species found only on two tiny islands off the most southerly tip of Vietnam. Only an estimated 500 mature individuals are left in the wild, with many challenges to their habitat. These threats include habitat loss due to human conflict with the development of roads and the introduction of the invasive predator, the macaque.

They are a relatively recent discovery, only being scientifically described in 2010. Guests can visit the Psychedelic Rock Gecko in the Reptile House at San Antonio Zoo.

