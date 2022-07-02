San Antonio Zoo presents Jungle Boogie Nights: Zoochella

San Antonio Zoo’s family-friendly WILD twist on the California-based Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking for something fun to do Saturday?

Join the festival vibes at the San Antonio Zoo for Jungle Boogie Nights: Zoochella. The event is free for members and included with your admission into the zoo.

The zoo will be open until 9 p.m., with extended hours packed full of music, interactive performances, fire dancers, live bands, DJs, dance parties, animal interactions, and free giveaways throughout the zoo!

The Dance Party kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on the Great Lawn with free commemorative-themed buttons while supplies last.

Saturdays at San Antonio Zoo will get even WILDER with Jungle Boogie Nights through August 6! This event is included with admission and free for Members.

