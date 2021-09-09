San Antonio Zoo partners with Metro Health to fight COVID-19, administer vaccines during vaccination event

Those who receive the vaccine will get two free tickets to the SA Zoo train.

SAN ANTONIO — As part of a partnership with Metro Health, the San Antonio Zoo is giving two free tickets to ride the San Antonio Zoo Train to everyone who receives the COVID-19 vaccine during their vaccination event, according to a release from the SA Zoo.

A mobile vaccination site will be set up in the zoo's parking garage where Metro Health staff members will administer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the release said.

The vaccination station will run through September 8 through the 10 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on a walk-up basis.

“We are excited about the number of people who came out the last time we partnered with Metro Health,” said President & CEO San Antonio Zoo, Tim Morrow. “This pandemic continues to challenge and evolve how we think and interact with each other. We are proud to bring Metro Health back as a service to our community.”

Metro Health will also have back-to-school vaccines available such as etanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (TDAP), meningococcal conjugate (MCV4), meningococcal B (MENB), and human papillomavirus vaccine (HPV) vaccines.