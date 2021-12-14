San Antonio Zoo offers Locals Day Tuesday

Have you been wanting to go to the zoo? Well, today is the day.

SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday, San Antonio Zoo is offering locals discount admissions for $8 per person, the zoo said.

The zoo said the discount is a way to show gratitude towards to the residents of San Antonio. The zoo said this also gives them the opportunity to educate visitors on the many uses of the zoo.

Families also have the opportunity to visit Zoo Lights, which is the zoo's holiday light extravaganza.

The zoo said discounted admissions can be purchased at the zoo's front gate with the proof of San Antonio residency.