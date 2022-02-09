San Antonio Zoo offers free admission for first responders

In addition to the complimentary admission, they will get a discount for friends and family.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Zoo is showing its appreciation for first responders and medical personnel by offering free admission for the month.

Throughout September, all doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs across Texas can get into the zoo for free.

In addition to the complimentary admission, they will get a discount for friends and family. They can receive up to 50% off of up to four Standard Admission tickets on the day of their visit.

It's all part of Frontline Heroes Appreciation Month in September.

To get the full benefit, the first responders must show valid credentials at the front gate.

As an additional benefit, first responders visiting after September 17th will get to enjoy the first two weeks of Zoo Boo!, a non-scary daytime Halloween event.

We’re showing appreciation for all doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs across TX by offering them... Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Friday, September 2, 2022

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.