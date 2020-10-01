SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is offering whatever assistance it can to its zoological peers in Australia amid the wildfires that have claimed the lives of 1.25 billion animals.

According to a press release, the San Antonio Zoo has offered to send veterinarians and/or Animal Care Specialists to Australia "to assist with the efforts of Australian zoological facilities helping animals affected by wildfires."

Additionally, the zoo has promised to match the first $5,000 donated to the San Antonio Zoo's Australia Wildlife Fund.

Any donations to the fund will help provide the critical staff and supplies needed for rescue, recovery or care of animals injured or orphaned in the fires.

If the San Antonio Zoo team is not needed on the ground in Australia, then 100% of the funds donated will be sent directly to Zoo Victoria's Bushfire Emergence Wildlife Fund.

