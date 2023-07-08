San Antonio Zoo offering 'Kids Wild Night Out'

The program runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., just enough time for parents to grab dinner or possibly a movie.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Zoo will kick off the first of its series of "date night" events for parents to drop off their little ones.

The Kids Wild Night Out series starts Saturday, July 8. Parents can drop off their kids ages 3-12 on select Saturday evenings the next few months. The program runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., just enough time for parents to grab dinner or possibly a movie.

During that time, the kids will be treated to a pizza dinner, guided zoo tours, up-close animal encounters, and live music.

The upcoming dates include:

Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 22

Saturday, July 29

Saturday, August 5

Saturday, August 26

Saturday, September 2

Saturday, September 23

