San Antonio Zoo offering discount admission for Locals Day June 1

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is encouraging people to get outside while connecting with nature at the zoo for just $8 per person on Tuesday, June 1.

Admission to the San Antonio Zoo will be $8 per person, courtesy of the city's Parks and Recreation Department as part of the department's "locals day", which is held periodically through the year. The zoo says this deep discount is the zoo’s way of showing gratitude towards residents of San Antonio.

The discount applies for the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

All you have to do is bring along proof of San Antonio residency and purchase tickets at the gate.