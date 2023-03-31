San Antonio Zoo offering $8 admission for locals Friday

The zoo says the discount is a way to show gratitude towards to the residents of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — On Friday, San Antonio Zoo is offering locals discount admissions for $8 per person, the zoo said.

The zoo says the discount is a way to show gratitude towards to the residents of San Antonio. The zoo said this also gives them the opportunity to educate visitors on the many uses of the zoo.

Visitors will need to show proof of Bexar County residency in order to receive the discount.

The zoo said discounted admissions can be purchased online.

San Antonio Zoo has locals days sprinkled throughout the year so people can plan ahead. Click here for more information about discounts and the zoo's locals days.

