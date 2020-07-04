SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is in need of help.

Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo, "Now, more than ever in our 100-year history, we need help."

The zoo, with help donors locally and across the country, just last month, was able to raise and send more than $40,000 to the Zoos Victoria’s Bushfire Emergency Wildlife Fund amid the Australian wildfires.

Now, the zoo is hoping for a 'boomerang-like' donation effect.

“I want to express my sincerest gratitude to the community and businesses who donated to the Australian Wildlife Fund. Unfortunately, now it is our own zoo and animals that need donations due to the loss of income caused by our closure," Morrow said.

Unlike most zoos in the country, the San Antonio Zoo relies 100% on ticket sales, guest spending, grants, and donations to operate. While closed, the zoo has lost nearly all of its ability to generate income.

“We are asking the community to step up to help support the care for the animals at San Antonio Zoo just as they did to help us support animals in Australia."

For more information/how to donate, visit the zoo's website here.