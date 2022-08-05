San Antonio Zoo offers discount to locals Monday

Monday, May 23, residents can visit the zoo for just $8 as part of PNC Bank Locals Day.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County residents can take advantage of the cooler weather Monday and get outside at the San Antonio Zoo for a discount!

Monday, May 23, residents can visit the zoo for just $8 as part of PNC Bank Locals Day.

The discount is more than half off of the admission price and is the zoo's way of showing gratitude towards residents of Bexar County.

Earlier this week, the zoo announced renovations to its historic bird house. The F.C. Hixon Bird House at San Antonio Zoo, completed in 1966, is receiving a renovation and improvement to the façade highlighting the zoo’s bird community.

The San Antonio Zoo now has one of the largest bird communities in the world. Colonel F.C. Hixon funded the construction of the original bird aviary “built-in-the-round” to house tropical birds from around the world.

“The F.C. Hixon Bird House is one of the most unique avian exhibits in the country, both in architectural design and species diversity,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “The storied and continued support of the Hixon family has made this and many of the wonderful things at our zoo possible - we are truly grateful for their support.”

The F.C. Hixon Bird House redesign joins several recent zoo improvements, including the recently opened NEOTROPICA realm, Pantera Walk, Kronkosky’s Tiny Tot Nature Spot reimagining, a new 4D theater coming this summer, a soon to come new front entrance and plaza, and a new gorilla habitat.