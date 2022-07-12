San Antonio Zoo named #1 in Texas

The Texas Travels Awards named San Antonio Zoo as the #1 zoo in Texas just months after international publication Blooloop named the zoo #1 in Texas and #2 in U.S.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Our award winning zoo has just been named #1 in Texas... again!

The Texas Travels Awards gave our beloved zoo the #1 ranking just months after international publication Blooloop named the zoo #1 in Texas and #2 in the U.S. thanks to its animal welfare, education, and conservation.

Back in 2019, Reader’s Digest also named our zoo the Best In Texas.

The San Antonio Zoo has recently added new attractions like the new realm NEOTROPICA, a brand new train, Project Selva 4D Theater, the reimagining of the F.C. Hixon Bird House. Add to that the malodorous corpse flower blooming, and the launch of ‘Planet Earth, Deep Sea Adventures’, it all contributes to the San Antonio Zoo becoming a must for all locals and traveler’s itinerary.

“We are honored once again to be called the Best Zoo in Texas as well as one of the best in the country,” said Tim Morrow, President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “We have had an unrelenting focus on improving the guest experience at San Antonio Zoo, and this is an incredible testament to that work. The only thing that may be more exciting is our future - a new entrance, plaza, and world-class gorilla habitat will soon be added to the zoo in the next couple of years.”

Just last week, the zoo announced the first-ever corpse flower bloom watch right here in San Antonio. The smelly flower is most famously known for the powerful rotting flesh odor it releases – hence its name, corpse flower. The zoo is also giving folks the chance to name the stinky flower.

The endangered plant is native to the rainforests of Sumatra in Indonesia and can take more than ten years to bloom for the first time. The zoo anticipates it will bloom later this week.

Head over to the best zoo in Texas and go on a behind-the-scenes tour, feed a giraffe, or take a ride on the Zoo Train.

Have you been to the San Antonio Zoo lately? Well what are you waiting for. Say hi to Timothy for us!