San Antonio Zoo hosts Egg-stravaganza for Easter

Hop on down for multiple opportunities for your kiddos to search for colorful confetti-filled eggs - cascarones!

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It wouldn't be Easter without an Easter egg hunt and our award-winning zoo is doing the hard work for you on Easter!

Hop on down to the the zoo for multiple opportunities for your kiddos to search for colorful confetti-filled eggs - cascarones!

The fun-filled event willl be at Go Wild!, with the first one at 10:00 a.m., then 12:00 p.m. and again at 2:000 p.m.

The kiddos will also get to meet the zoo's rhino mascot Cowboy, who will kickoff each egg hunt.

The animal ambassador team will also be making special appearances with interactive animal encounters that will definitley put a smile on their little faces. You will probably enjoy it too!

The zoo says to "BYOB" - Bring Your Own Basket.

So hop on down and get ready to create lasting memories with your friends and family.

Don't forget to pick up your San Antonio Zoo Fiesta medal while you're there. This year's medal features everyones favorite hippo, Timothy! Get yours online CLICK HERE.

This egg hunts are included with Standard Admission and FREE for Members. You can plan your visit online at sazoo.org.

MORE ZOO STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.