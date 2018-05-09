San Antonio Zoo says it is looking to expand its herd with energetic, animal loving people to fill various positions in time for the fall and winter operating season.

Departments looking to expand their teams include Culinary, Merchandise, Front Gate, Rides, Zoo Quality and Education.

The hiring events will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the San Antonio Zoo on three Friday nights in September. The first event will take place this Friday, September 7, with others on September 21 and 28.

During the Open House events, applicants are encouraged to dress to impress and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. For job details and qualifications, applicants can visit www.sazoo.org. Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out an application online before attending the hiring event.

The Zoo says it is looking to fill more than 100 jobs, with a mix of part-time and full-time positions for people with varying degrees of specialization. You can see the full list here: https://sazoo.applicantpro.com/jobs/

