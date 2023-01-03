San Antonio Zoo holding ribbon cutting, grand opening for Tiny Tot Nature Spot Wednesday

Kronkosky’s Tiny Tot Nature Spot has won multiple awards recognizing its excellence in exhibit design & live animal displays since its inception nearly 20 years ago.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration Wednesday specifically for knee-high naturalists in the Alamo City.

The zoo is inviting guests to help with the celebration at the reimagined Kronkosky’s Tiny Tot Nature Spot on Wednesday, March 1, at 10:30 a.m.

The 1.5-acre space for tiny tots, infants thru five years old, is now finished.

The area features the John & Greli Less Butterfly Rainforest, Discovery PLAYce and an all new outdoor nature play area called Go Wild!.

That play area has the Wheel Good Time!, a stroller coaster that allows toddlers to safely experience the sensory dynamics of a roller coaster from the safety of their stroller or wheel chair.

Also featured in this area is, Riverbank, where children can splash, play and cool off, mud kitchens, all new nature inspired play structures, and animals such as squirrel monkeys, turtles, tamanduas and more.

"The Kronkosky’s Tiny Tot Nature Spot has won multiple awards recognizing its excellence in exhibit design and live animal displays since its inception nearly twenty years ago," said the San Antonio Zoo. "Now reimagined for the next generation of knee-high naturalists, guests can expect new environments that provide safe yet exciting spaces to build strength, confidence and resilience. Publications such as Parents Magazine and Reader’s Digest have recognized this area as a compelling part of what makes San Antonio Zoo a top zoo in the country for kids and being named the Best Zoo in Texas."

