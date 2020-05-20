San Antonio Zoo extends annual passes 3 months, shares new details on plan to reopen safely

Kiddie Park, The Zoo Eagle Train in Brackenridge Park, Riverbank and the carousel inside the zoo will remain closed.

SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday, the San Antonio Zoo announced new plans to reopen safely, and how they're going to thank annual pass holders for sticking with them through the coronavirus shutdown.

Anyone who bought an annual pass between March 2019 and March 2020 will have their pass extended by three months. When they open their doors to foot traffic for the first time since March, those with annual passes and monthly memberships will be prioritized.

“We are very excited to be one day closer to re-opening,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO, San Antonio Zoological Society. “We have a plan in place that will provide a safe experience so that guests can once again enjoy a visit to the zoo. We will announce an official date soon.”

The zoo hasn't finalized a date yet, but they're aiming for May 29, which is the first day they would be allowed to under Governor Abbott's new order. Whenever they reopen, they will be operating at 25% capacity, so about 3,000 visitors at a time.

These visitors will only be able to walk one way through the zoo, and will be required to stay six feet apart from one another.

The zoo will be keeping indoor exhibits, the kiddie park, the Zoo Eagle Train, Riverbank, and the carousel closed until further notice.