SA Zoo announces successful births of rare cave species

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo's Center for Conservation and Research (CCR) announced a groundbreaking achievement with the successful births of 47 critically imperiled Oklahoma Cave Crayfish, according to a press release.

The release says these crayfish are the first births ever in caretivity. This crayfish is also known as one of the rarest crayfish species in North America.

"This team, our conservation partners and the entire zoo crew are literally working around the clock and relentlessly to save species and our planet," said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo.

The births of the crayfish is the the first-ever maintenance of this species in a controlled environment and only the second breeding of a white, blind and cave-adapted crayfish, according to the release.

“The recent successful breeding of Cambarus tartarus by Dr. Fenolio with San Antonio Zoo, is a milestone accomplishment. Our little beloved crayfish, found in a tiny watershed, has hope for long term survival,” said Keith Andy Harris, Vice Chairman at Tulsa Regional Oklahoma Grotto.