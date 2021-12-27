San Antonio Zoo celebrates 1 millionth visitor

The two San Antonio natives took their family to see the Whataburger Zoo Lights and turned out to be the very special visitors!

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo welcomed their one millionth visitor last Wednesday, according to a statement from the zoo.

The two San Antonio natives took their family to see the Whataburger Zoo Lights and when they handed their tickets over, they were surprised with the exciting information.

The zoo crew and the mascot, Cowboy, excitedly showered the family in bubbles and gifted the family a gift basket with annual season passes for each family member, meals and snacks for the day, T-shirts and stuffed animals.

"We were so excited to find out our son was the millionth visitor," said Rosalinda Martinez. "Our little family-outing turned into a once-in-a-lifetime experience – we love the zoo!"

The zoo said this is the first time they have seen one million visitors since the start of the pandemic in 2020.