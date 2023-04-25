San Antonio Zoo announces new event center as part of expansion

After investing over $80 million into the zoo over the last eight years, officila the complete picture of phase 1 of the zoo's master plan is now clear.

SAN ANTONIO — More big changes are coming to the San Antonio Zoo, with officials on Tuesday announcing plans to build an event center on the property.

"After investing over $80 million into the zoo over the last eight years, the complete picture of phase 1 of the zoo's master plan is now clear," zoo staff said in a release.

That master plan includes the new entrance and plaza, the return of gorillas with a world-class habitat under design, and the newly revealed event center that will be available for galas, luncheons, weddings and other occasions.

The total tab for this first phase of the zoo's long-term development plans: approximately $67 million.

Construction on the new entrance is already underway and is expected to be finished in November, with the gorilla habitat and event center opening in early 2025.

"San Antonio Zoo is the perfect place to host an event. However, we have never had a facility that could host large numbers indoors or in one place," zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow is quoted as saying in the release. "This new event center will allow the zoo to continue to grow our event business and the revenues will help support our conservation and educational efforts."

The new event center, which the zoo says is being funded entirely by donors, will sit on top of the quarry walls overlooking the attraction. In essence, those using the center will be looking right over the gorillas, lions, giraffes and the entire African Savanna of the zoo, and, in the distance, a view of the downtown San Antonio skyline.

It will hold up to 500 people with the flexibility to expand by opening exterior window walls, zoo officials say. The building will be equipped with professional A/V and all the amenities needed to host galas and other events, including a commercial kitchen.

You will be able to access the new venue directly from Hildebrand Avenue. The support building will feature administrative offices, a bridal room and even a board room that can be rented out for smaller meetings.

