SAN ANTONIO — Visitors to the San Antonio Zoo can enjoy longer hours during the first week of Daylight Saving Time, which coincides with spring break.

Jungle Boogie Break features daily live music and animal ambassador presentations on the Beastro stage, plus family-style backyard games including giant Connect Four, giant Jenga, giant Checkers, a new family-friendly Zoo-pong game, and bean bag toss all set in Zootenial Plaza. The special runs from March 9 through March 17 and features extended hours. The Zoo is normally open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but hours during Jungle Boogie Break are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Standard admission for Jungle Boogie Break is $18.99 for adults; $15.99 for children (ages 3-11); admission is free for children two and under. A Zoo Fun Day ticket - which includes zoo admission, one train ride, one carousel ride, and free entry to the butterfly garden - is also available. Fun Day tickets are $26.99 adults; $23.99 for children.

