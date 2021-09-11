San Antonio Zoo announces hatching of Komodo dragons

The hatchlings consist of two boys, four girls and four yet-to-be-determined dragons.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Zoo on Tuesday announced the hatching of 10 Komodo dragons that happened between October 17 and October 27.

The Komodo dragon is the largest living lizard in the world. It is a type of monitor lizard, which is an ancient group of reptiles with ancestors that date back more than 100 million years. The species is currently endangered, with less than 1,400 mature individuals left in the world.

Zoo staff say that makes this hatching even more vital to the future of the species.

“This monumental hatching is a testament to the zoo’s persistence and commitment to conservation,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “The hatchlings are thriving, and we are looking forward to watching them grow and help preserve the existence of Komodo dragons.”