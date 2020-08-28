San Antonio Zoo adds 'Wild Theme Nights' to drive-thru zoo experience

Tickets for the special themed nights are $50 for standard admission per vehicle and $32 for members and annual pass holders.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo added a new lineup of theme drive-thru zoo night time experiences in late August and early September.

They include "School Spirit Night", "Pachanga Night" and "Red, White, and Zoo" night. The times for each night are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets for the special themed nights are $50 for standard admission per vehicle and $32 for members and annual pass holders.

See the full schedule of theme nights below: