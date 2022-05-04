San Antonio Zoo to get special effects 4D Theater this summer

Have you ever wanted to so absorbed into a movie that you can feel it? With the new 4D Theater, you practically will.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday announced a 4D theater will be coming this summer.

So, what does a 4D theater consist of? The Zoo says it's when "the action spills out of the screen over the audience with thrill-enhancing sensory special effects—from water mist to tremors beneath the feet." You can get the full experience when you watch movies like Aquaman and Planet Earth II: 4D Experience.

“We are incredibly excited to announce the anticipated arrival of this thrilling new attraction,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “Our 4D Theater integrates the highest quality 3D high-definition projection with in-seat and in-theater effects to create a fully immersive experience that teaches about wildlife! Whether you are looking for a thrill or an escape from the heat, May the 4D Theater be with you on your next San Antonio Zoo adventure.”

But wait, there's more.

Project Selva will also offer special effects like bubbles, snow, scent, FX lighting, water mist, seat vibrations and wind a little bit down the road, the Zoo said.

Planet Earth: Deep Sea Adventures will also be opening this summer and will offer new activations throughout the zoo such as big photographs, live entertainment, aquatic animal interactions and the Planet Earth II: 4D Experience in the 4D theater, the Zoo says.

As a way to celebrate this announcement, the Zoo said they will be offering 20% off annual memberships from May 4 through May 8. The discount code is MAY4D.