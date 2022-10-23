'We see a lot of energy': Young voters could decide key races in midterm election

Early voting starts Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Starting Monday, Sept. 24, thousands will head to the polls as early voting begins in South Texas.

With several big races on the line, there’s a growing movement to get the newest generation of eligible voters involved in democracy.

Historically, young adults have had a low voter turnout in Bexar County. However, there’s a lot of power in that category.

“Young people make up the largest majority electorate in Texas; 18 to 35,” said Alex Birnel, the founder of Mobilize Organize Vote Empower (MOVE) Texas.

MOVE Texas is a nonprofit, nonpartisan group working to get more young people to vote.

Birnel says volunteers held voter registration events at universities and colleges across the state right up until the deadline. MOVE Texas is also fighting to keep and expand voting locations at campuses.

“In 2018, young people broke records in Texas. In 2020, young people broke records in Texas,” said Birnel. “So, we see a lot of energy with decisions that are coming down from the federal government that are galvanizing young people to vote.”

With key policies at stake, Birnel expects many will be ‘moved’ to the polls this midterm.

“The people we are working with are motivated by the issues," he said. "They are paying attention. They see the decision over Roe versus Wade, decisions to cancel student debt, sensible gun reform, climate change. They have access to the ballot box.”

That access didn’t come easily at our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU). Students had to fight for it.

“Many students lack access to cars while maintaining busy class schedules,” a student testified at the Bexar County Commissioners Court on Sept. 6, 2022.

OLLU political science professor Dr. Leda Barnett gathered students to testify at the meeting.

“For a lot of [students], this is going to be their first election,” said Dr. Barnett. “We also have a lot of faculty and staff that vote there, and we also are part of a community. We are not an island, but a community of voters. So, we are so thrilled to have this location restored.”

Birnel believes it’s important for those who will shape the future to participate in democracy as soon as they’re eligible.

“Research shows the earlier you cast a ballot in life, the more likely you are to be a lifelong voter,” Birnel said.

Early voting sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week through Friday. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, and from noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 4.