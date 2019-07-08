For Jane Swanson, stepping outside on a day like today is like stepping back in time.

"With the weather the same this year, it brings back all these memories of what it was 16 years ago," she said on her back patio on Wednesday afternoon.

16 years ago, Jane was supposed to die.

"I remember myself being shot," she said. "Which is a horrible feeling."

On July 23, 2003, Jane walked into her office at Century 21.

"Having absolutely no idea that I was walking into an active shooter situation where two people had been murdered and the shooter was still there and then I was shot," she said.

Jane was shot in the head. She said she stood there in disbelief until the medics showed up.

"I stood there and yelled, 'Jesus help me, Jesus help me,'" she recollected.

It worked.

"The doctors told me if I had fallen, the heat of the bullet would have severed the artery, killing me instantly. "

Instead, she sits 16 years later as a survivor, heartbroken by this weekend's events but inspired to share some hope.

"I thought, what can I do with my suffering to help people? I thought the number one thing is to share my story."

The San Antonio woman is now doing just that. She recently wrote and illustrated a book, which is now in circulation, and she hopes it reaches those who need it the most right now -- the ones trying to figure out what to do with their pain.

Her advice? Have a little faith and forgiveness.

"I will heal and God will use this for good, we just haven't seen how yet," she said.

