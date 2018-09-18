SAN ANTONIO — A woman says she has been wrongly fined every month for the last six months by the Harris County Toll Road Authority.

Laura Smith says she got the first bill in April.

“We don't even live in Houston,” said Smith. “That car they have on the plate number hasn't even been to Houston this year.”

The notification about the toll violation includes photo evidence.

However, the vehicle in the picture is not Smith’s car.

The license plate numbers are very similar. The only difference is the first letter.

“It's very clear to me it's incorrect it's not our vehicle… we don't own a red Chevy pick up,” said Smith.

Smith said she reported the errors. Each time she did, she said the toll road authority has wiped the charges.

But just last Saturday, another notice in the mail came in for $38.25.

After several attempts at fixing the problem Smith said, she's fed up.

“It's very aggravating. I just want this fixed,” she said.

The toll road authority says the problem is now fixed -- and apologized for the error.

They sent us this statement:

“We thank you for bringing Ms. Smith’s concerns to our attention. She received toll violation invoices in error, and unfortunately she received misinformation when she called in to address it. We do have a process in place for handling this situation, and we regret that process was not followed in Ms. Smith’s case.”

Smith said she accepts their apology.

“I just hope this is the end of it and we don't have to go through this anymore.”

If you believe you have wrongly received a toll violation from HCTRA, you can report the error by calling 281-875-3279 or emailing hctra-pio@hctra.org.

