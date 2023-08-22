San Antonio woman offering reward for missing tortoise. Here's why.

“It would mean the world to me to get Snickers back.”

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman is hoping her missing tortoise returns to her soon.

Laura Rendon says her 13-year-old tortoise named Snickers went missing on Aug. 19 from her outdoor enclosure while the family was at their northeast side home.

Rendon says she is heartbroken because the tortoise used to be her dad's who passed away last year.

“It would mean the world to me to get Snickers back,” she said. “It would be like getting a piece of my dad back. It was really hard when he passed away because he died on Mother’s Day."

A reward is being offered for her safe return.