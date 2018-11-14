SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman is celebrating 101 years with 101 gifts, but they're not for her.

Gladys McClean instead thought of others on her big day.

Her birthday party was held at the Sodalis Stone Oak Senior Center Tuesday afternoon, but the gifts will go to the Toys for Tots Foundation.

"A lot of children need help especially during Christmas time," she said.

Gladys surpassed her goal. More than 300 gifts were collected, most of the coming from students at Indian Creek Elementary.

© 2018 KENS