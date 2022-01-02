How San Antonio is preparing for the upcoming arctic blast

As temperatures in south Texas get ready to plummet, city leaders and utility companies gave an update on what they are doing ahead of the winter storm.

SAN ANTONIO — Just a couple weeks shy of the one-year anniversary of when Winter Storm Uri caused catastrophic power failure to the State of Texas, another arctic blast is on the way and preparing to hit San Antonio late Wednesday night.

San Antonio city leaders, as well as utility companies, hosted a news conference via Zoom on Tuesday to discuss how they are preparing as freezing conditions loom.

Rudy Garza, the interim CEO for CPS Energy, said the utility's power plants are available and their transmission system fully functional. However, he did advise that power outages could happen due to the high winds, which are expected to be an issue over the next couple days.

Garza said it's looking like the ERCOT peak of energy demand may arrive Friday morning depending on how cold it is and encourages everyone to go over their personal emergency plans.

Robert Puente, president and CEO of SAWs, is not expecting any issues as a result of the weather.

"A lot of our infrastructure is in the ground, it's insulated by the Earth itself," Puente said.

Any equipment that is above ground has already been winterized.

He said if you experienced issues with your pipes during the 2021 winter storm, you will likely see those same problems again if you fail to insulate them.

If you can't go to a hardware store for supplies to protect your pipes, covering exposed pipes with blankets, towels and sheets is recommended.

City Manager Erik Walsh said the city's homeless connection hotline will be open from 6 p.m. Thursday through Friday. Walsh said they will continue to monitor the situation to determine when warming centers will open up.

The number is (210) 207-1799.

Police Chief William McManus said SAPD, along with officials from the Texas Department of Transportation, are monitoring the weather and will make changes as conditions evolve.

SAPD said they are currently monitoring the upcoming weather and will discuss any potential road closures with TxDOT.

McManus said he doesn't want to wait until the roads are already frozen to shut them down, adding that getting ahead of the precipitation to prevent crashes is the goal.

Michael Morlan, deputy chief for Bexar County's Office of Emergency Management, said the county is scheduled to be staffed for 24 hours as needed and they are continuing to monitor the weather.

Meanwhile, several warming centers are being organized for anyone looking for heat during the storm. They'll be open from 7 p.m. Wednesday through at least noon on Saturday, or "until conditions merit otherwise."

ESD 2: 2096 Talley Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251

2096 Talley Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251 ESD 3: 23103 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX 78260

23103 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX 78260 ESD 8: 20825 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78255

20825 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78255 China Grove: 2456 FM 1516 S, China Grove, TX 78263

2456 FM 1516 S, China Grove, TX 78263 Leon Valley Convention Cente r: 6427 Evers Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238

6427 Evers Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238 Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office: 9810 Southton Road, San Antonio, TX 78223

The locations will abide by COVID-19 guidelines and will enforce social distancing. Mask-wearing isn't required but is encouraged.