New weather pattern takes hold over San Antonio right on schedule

Bring the sunscreen for those outdoor plans and check those AC filters this week.

SAN ANTONIO — The official start of summer doesn't kick off until June 21, but the 90-degree heat has taken hold of San Antonio right on schedule! In fact, even warmer weather is on the horizon.

Chances of showers and storms remain in the forecast for Thursday but by this weekend big weather changes hold tight through next week.

In preparation of summer-like heat, San Antonians want to have sunscreen and check those AC filters as we could hit our first 100-degree day by next week. Until then temperatures will rise from the mid-90s on Saturday to possibly 100 degrees on Wednesday next week. This weekend also brings dangerous heat index levels of 100 to 106 degrees.

Especially during the afternoons when temperatures are most high residents should be extremely cautious when outdoors.

Here's some advice on how to stay prepared during the heat:

Take frequent breaks if you work outdoors.

Drink plenty of water. Avoid drinking alcohol and caffeine.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing.

Check on family and friends who do not have AC.

Check on your animals.

Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest parts of the day.

Bexar County provides help about what to look for in heat-related illnesses:

Heat exhaustion - Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, dizziness, headaches, nausea, vomiting, or fainting.

- Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, dizziness, headaches, nausea, vomiting, or fainting. Heat stroke - Extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees). Red, hot or dry skin with no sweat, rapid or strong pulse, confusion or unconsciousness.