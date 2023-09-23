Rain chances look better for San Antonio this week

San Antonians will feel a noticeable change by next week.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians will start to feel a difference in the weather temperatures and rain chances thanks to a front moving closer to our area by early next week.

The majority of the weekend will feel very warm near 100 degrees, however by late Sunday night into Monday morning we have a better chance to see showers and storms across the area.

Currently the front sits over the Central Plains area and will move closer to San Antonio by Monday bringing this the best day to expect rain. The front could then stall over our area Tuesday through Wednesday keeping chances of rain at 20%.

This frontal system will also drop our temperatures more than 5 degrees by Tuesday keeping them in the low 90s! This will be a noticeable change for San Antonians.