Series of cold fronts will bring rain and storms to San Antonio area

The first cold front moves through late tonight bringing rain and storms around the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — Spring weather has arrived with a bang as heavy rain and 50-degree weather were experienced in San Antonio during our last cold front. But we're not out of the woods just yet as a series of cold fronts are in store through Friday.

This first cold front moves through late tonight bringing possible rain and storms ahead of the front. Then our second front arrives Friday night and this one brings the potential for severe weather to the San Antonio area.

Unfortunately this comes during fiesta but weather should remain quiet this evening.

Here's what to expect over the next five days:

Wednesday (High and Low): Best chances for severe weather should stay in the Hill Country late this evening. The cold front then arrives into the San Antonio area after midnight tonight bringing a line of showers of storms through around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday (High 82 and Low 61): If you'll be on the road early Thursday morning then you could see a wet and slick commute. Thursday afternoon and evening looks like mostly clear of rain allowing for a great day to enjoy NIOSA or any other outdoor Fiesta event.

Battle of Flowers (High 84 and Low 55): The parade looks to have perfect weather in store with cool weather in the morning and average high temperatures in the 80s. However, those out on Friday night should stay weather aware as San Antonio is under a slight risk for severe weather during the evening and late night.

As the front arrives late Friday night scattered showers and storms will continue through early Saturday. Damaging winds and hail will be some hazards associated with this front. San Antonians could start to see isolated pockets of heavy rain as early as Friday at 9 p.m.

Fiesta Flambeau (High 77 and Low 53): Rain should diminish Saturday evening just in time for the Fiesta night parade. The afternoon will feel very comfortable in the mid 70s and drop into the 50s overnight. Parade attendees might need a light jacket if planning to stay until the end.